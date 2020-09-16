Lawrence looks for ways to crack down on house parties

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are looking for ways to put the brakes on house parties in neighborhoods near the University of Kansas campus as the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students continues to rise.

After a debate during the Lawrence City Commission meeting Tuesday, a majority of the commissioners said they were interested in at least considering an ordinance that would make it a municipal offense to violate local health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

The discussion came as the the university announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 841, an increase of 42 cases since Friday, the paper reported. Multiple house parities also were reported over the weekend.

City Attorney Toni Wheeler said the offense would be a misdemeanor that could be prosecuted in municipal court. Violators could face a fine of no more than $500, up to 30 days in jail or both.

However, Vice Mayor Brad Finkeldei and Mayor Jennifer Ananda said they were not sure that creating a municipal ordinance would be the best approach, and that perhaps stronger disciplinary action from the university, such as bans from campus, mandatory quarantines or suspensions, would be more effective.

As schools reopen, teachers have been among those raising concerns. In Wichita, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas alleges that a teacher was wrongly disciplined for posting concerns about the district's reopening procedures, The Wichita Eagle reports.

The ACLU is demanding in a letter that officials rescind the teacher’s reprimand, saying that the district’s move to discipline her was a way of “weaponizing inapplicable policies as a pretext to censor them.” The teacher does not want to be named for fear of further retaliation.

A spokesperson for the Wichita school district said officials disagree with much in the letter and the district will share those comments with the ACLU’s attorney.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth is battling a coronavirus outbreak that has infected 206 inmates and five staff members, the Kansas News Service reports. There are currently 1,594 people incarcerated at the prison.

Spokesman Scott Walker said in an email that most inmates who test positive are asymptomatic. No one has died there.

Since March, inmates across the federal prison system have had their movement restricted to prevent the spread of the virus. But social distancing in prison is basically impossible, said Randy Dyke, who is incarcerated at the Leavenworth federal prison. He told the Kansas News Service through email that while most staff wear masks, some “totally refuse to do so, putting us all at risk.”

Walker responded that staff and inmates have been issued facial coverings and are required to wear them when social distancing is not possible.

The Leavenworth federal prison is in the same county as the Lansing Correctional Facility, a state prison that saw about half of its population come down with COVID-19 earlier this year.