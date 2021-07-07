Lawsuit: Fairfield man withdraws defamation case for 'safety concerns'

FAIRFIELD — A defamation case centered around a Facebook post has come to an end after Jason Gladstone, a New Canaan attorney and Fairfield resident, withdrew his lawsuit against a town official due to safety concerns, according to court documents.
According to the case details, Gladstone withdrew his lawsuit against Laura Karson, a member of Fairfield’s Democratic Town Committee and Representative Town Meeting, on June 30, just six days after the initial complaint was amended to provide more context and information. It is unclear why Gladstone expressed concern for his safety amid the lawsuit.