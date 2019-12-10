Lawsuit: Hotel was wrong to deny 20-year-old a room

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a hotel in Nashua, saying a decision to decline a room for someone under age 21 is discriminatory.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tony Tan, 20, of Georgia. It said he tried to book the room in April, but was told he had to be 21.

The lawsuit said under current anti-discrimination statutes, it's unlawful for Homewood Suites to “withhold from or deny”accommodations because of a person's age.

A spokeswoman for Homewood Suites by Hilton said the property is independently owned and was trying to learn more about what happened.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Concord. It asks for unspecified damages.