Lawsuit: Landlord only rented to women, harassed them

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans landlord is accused of sexually harassing tenants and only renting to young, thin, white women.

News outlets report a female real estate agent hired by 53-year-old Jerry Kelly Jr. contacted Greater New Orleans Housing Fair Action Center with that claim. The housing center filed a federal lawsuit against Kelly on Tuesday, saying he barred qualified male and black tenants from renting and harassed his female tenants.

A former female tenant said Kelly made unannounced visits to her apartment and offered to reduce her rent if she set him up on a date. Another said Kelly grabbed her backside when they met to sign the lease.

Kelly tells The New Orleans Advocate the lawsuit was "ludicrous" and retaliation for breaking up a party.