Lawsuit: Mississippi mayor used firehouse as motel for sex

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor is accused of misusing city resources, accusing white firefighters of being racist without cause and using the firehouse as his "personal motel" for sex.

The Sun Herald reports the lawsuit against Moss Point Mayor Mario King and the city also accuses him of using a firearm to intimidate and harass a worker.

The lawsuit was filed this month by 11 current and former city employees and a firefighter's wife. It accuses King of age discrimination, harassment and other wrongdoing.

The newspaper says the mayor didn't respond to its request for comment.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the mayor in as many months. Alderman Ennit Morris filed a lawsuit against King last month claiming the mayor had him "forcibly" arrested for questioning his expenditures.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com