Lawsuit: Urgent care center missed cancer that later spread

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe singer-songwriter says an urgent care center failed to diagnose her condition in 2017 and 2018, leading to a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Elizabeth "Betsy" Scarinzi recently filed a lawsuit in state district court against Presbyterian Medical Group over the diagnosis.

According to the lawsuit, medical staff at Presbyterian Medical Group's urgent care facility in Santa Fe examined her three times between 2017 and 2018 and failed to notice an early indication of lung cancer.

The lawsuit says the lung cancer went undiagnosed and untreated for nearly a year.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services declined to comment on pending litigation.

The complaint alleged medical negligence, breach of warranty and breach of contract.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com