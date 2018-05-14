Lawsuit alleges New Hampshire landfill contaminated river

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a landfill in New Hampshire is leaking toxic chemicals into a nearby river.

Toxics Action Center and Conservation Law Foundation filed the lawsuit Monday against Casella Waste Systems and its subsidiary, North Country Environmental Services. It's accusing the companies of allowing elevated concentrations of iron and manganese, and 1,4-dioxane, to leak from its 46 ½-acre landfill into the Ammonoosuc River.

They argue the discharges from the landfill in Bethlehem violate the federal Clean Water Act and threaten those who swim in the river.

Joseph Fusco, of Rutland, Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems, said he hasn't seen the lawsuit. But he said the company would defend itself against the "baseless claims." He said Casella complied with all its permits for the landfill.