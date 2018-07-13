Lawsuit alleges marshals used excessive force on prisoner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming four state judicial marshals lied about an incident in which they used excessive force on him while he was in custody.

The New Haven Register reports a lawsuit filed by 19-year-old Josue Matta, of East Haven, last month alleges he was beaten and pepper sprayed while handcuffed at New Haven Superior Court in 2017. The lawsuit names marshals Christopher Dadio, Luther Cuffee, John Slaven and Victor Colon.

Matta claims he was beaten after exchanging insults with Dadio.

A report filed by marshals after the incident claimed Matta spat in Dadio's eye and fought marshals after refusing to comply.

Matta later pleaded guilty to an assault charge in the case.

Judicial Branch spokeswoman Rhonda Stearley-Hebert declined to comment on pending litigation.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com