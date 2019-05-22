Lawsuit alleges no hepatitis C treatment for inmates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The ACLU of Vermont and Harvard Law School have sued leaders of two state departments and a private health care provider, accusing them of refusing to treat inmates diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C.

The federal lawsuit in Burlington was filed Tuesday on behalf of two prisoners who seek to represent class-action status.

The inmates allege the leaders of the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Corrections, and Centurion of Vermont's denial of treatment violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that attacks the liver. For most people, it turns into a chronic disease.

Emails seeking comment were left for Al Gobeille, Secretary of Human Services; Michael Touchette, corrections commissioner; and Centurion.