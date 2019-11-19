Lawsuit filed to stop big US Forest Service project in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups say the U.S. Forest Service is ignoring a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling by restarting a giant forest project in Idaho and have filed another lawsuit seeking to stop the project a second time.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other groups filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Idaho challenging the 125-square-mile (325-square-kilometer) project on the Payette National Forest.

The Forest Service and Alliance for the Wild Rockies agree the project that includes logging, habitat restoration and recreational improvements is precisely the same as the one halted by the 9th Circuit Court's ruling against the Forest Service in August 2018.

But the Forest Service says it has added wording to an environmental review to clarify technical inconsistencies and other problems that caused the court to stop the project.