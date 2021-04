FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A judge in Maine has ruled that a woman who has impaired vision can go ahead with a claim against Uber, which she has said discriminated against her by refusing to allow her guide dog into a vehicle.

The lawsuit stretches back to 2015, when Patricia Sarchi, of Falmouth, sought a ride from Uber to an appointment in Portland. The driver refused to take the guide dog, and Sarchi filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission, the Portland Press Herald reported.