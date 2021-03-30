Lawsuit targets Virginia's policies on transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A faith-based conservative group filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Virginia's new state guidelines on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, alleging the policies violate parental child-rearing rights and student rights to freely exercise their religion.
The lawsuit filed by The Family Foundation of Virginia, the Founding Freedoms Law Center and a parent from Hanover County asks the court to send the model policies back to the state Department of Education for revision.