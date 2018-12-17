Lawsuit to decide Jackson statue fate in Charlottesville too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to stop the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Charlottesville, Virginia, will now also cover the statue of another Confederate general, Stonewall Jackson.

The Daily Progress reported Friday that Judge Richard E. Moore approved the motion to amend the lawsuit more than a year after it was filed in October 2017. Moore also approved an amendment that seeks to hold individual city councilmembers liable for shrouding the statues.

The Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Confederate monuments in spring 2017. Plaintiffs including Virginia's Sons of Confederate Veterans sued in March 2017.

City councilors ordered the statues shrouded after protester Heather Heyer was killed during the deadly August 2017 white nationalist rally.

The lawsuit is set to go to trial next month.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com