Lawsuits settled after South Carolina boating crash deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits have been settled after a crash on a South Carolina lake that killed two men last year.

David Bruce Dyer was driving a powerboat on Lake Murray northwest of Columbia when it ran crashed into a bass boat April 21, 2017. The crash killed 37-year-old Danny Phillips and 28-year-old Shawn Lanier on the fishing boat.

A surviving passenger in the bass boat, Ashley Thomas Wannamaker filed a personal injury lawsuit against Dyer days after the crash. Lanier's estate filed a wrongful death suit against Dyer.

The State newspaper reported that Richland County court records show two lawsuits were dismissed Monday. Court documents indicate that the parties settled their claims. The documents do not provide details on the settlement.

Dyer was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the crash.

