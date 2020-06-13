Lawyer: businessman linked to Venezuelan leader is arrested

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested on a U.S. warrant a prominent Colombian businessman accused of corrupt dealings with President Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela.

Alex Saab’s American lawyer, Maria Dominguez, confirmed the arrest but declined further comment.

A source familiar with the situation said Saab was detained on the African island when his plane was making a refueling stop on its way back from Iran. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saab, a Colombian businessman, came onto the radar of U.S. authorities a few years ago after amassing a large number of contracts with Maduro’s government.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted him and a business partner last year on money laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme to develop low-income housing for the Venezuelan government that was never built. Separately, he had been sanctioned by the Trump administration for allegedly utilizing a network of shell companies spanning the globe — the UAE, Turkey, Hong Kong, Panama, Colombia and Mexico — to hide huge profits from no-bid, overvalued food contracts obtained through bribes and kickbacks.

In private, U.S. officials have long described Saab as a front man for Maduro although he’s not described as such in court filings and the Venezuelan president has never been charged with corruption. Maduro was indicted by the U.S. this year on narcoterrorist charges.