Lawyer suing league relieves Saints from subpoena

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana lawyer suing the NFL over the failure to call a crucial penalty in a January playoff game says he won't force the New Orleans Saints to comply with a subpoena for records regarding the game.

Antonio LeMon says in a Friday letter to team officials that he doesn't want the subpoena to distract the Saints organization from the upcoming season.

LeMon's lawsuit against the league alleges fraud and seeks damages in connection with the failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The league — supported by Saints' attorney — has asked Louisiana's Supreme Court to halt the suit, which could result in Commissioner Roger Goodell being questioned under oath in September.