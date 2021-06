LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Prosecutors should not be able to use a Louisiana man’s statements to police after an officer was killed and three other people shot or shot at, because he was psychotic, his attorneys say.

State District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett is expected to rule in July on whether statements that Ian Howard made following a shooting in October 2017 may be used in his trial for the nonfatal shootings, The Advertiser reported.

He’s accused of shooting two people at a convenience store with his own gun the evening of Oct. 1, returning there without a gun but grabbing a clerk's gun, killing Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, and shooting at but missing a second officer.

A capital murder trial in Middlebrook's death will be scheduled after he is tried on three counts of attempted murder. That case is currently set to start April 25, 2022, defense attorney Richard Bourke wrote in an email Tuesday.

Prosecutors have argued that Howard's statements are valid because he made them continuously and without prompting or interrogation.

But Bourke and Elliott Brown, both of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, contend that Howard's mental condition kept him from rationally deciding to talk to police, whether or not they coerced him.

Prosecutors have said they won't use statements that Howard made during a formal police interview but still plan to use his other statements, the defense attorneys said in their motion.

The document includes statements from a forensic psychiatrist and a forensic psychologist, both commissioned by the defense, saying Howard is psychotic.

The psychologist, F.T. Friedberg, said he believes Howard was psychotic when Friedberg tried to interview him four days after the shootings. Howard appeared very confused, was not responsive, mumbled and “the words I could understand did not make sense in the context of what I was asking him," Friedberg wrote.

Dr. Sarah DeLand, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Tulane University, wrote that in her opinion, Howard suffers from severe mental illness called schizoaffective disorder. This affected him at the time of the shootings and kept him from making “a free and rational choice” to talk to police or to decide what to say afterward, DeLand wrote.

She had 13 interviews with him, 10 of them in person, after he was sent to a state prison with a mental health facility because of bizarre behavior, including drinking from the toilet, in the Lafayette Parish jail.

Records of Howard's life and increasing mental problems back up the diagnoses, both said.

They describe a gifted childhood and high-school life.

When he was a high-school senior, his gifted and talented evaluation described him as a “wonderful student with unlimited potential,” DeLand wrote.

But a significant mental decline began after he entered college, becoming even more dramatic starting in January 2017, both said.

“Mr. Howard reported that he was being tracked by the FBI through electronics everywhere, even via kitchen appliances,” DeLand wrote.

The records fit “the classic presentation of a schizophrenia spectrum disorder. ... This what it looks like,” Friedberg wrote.