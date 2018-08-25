Layoff notices sent to 27 Peoria employees

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Peoria has sent out temporary layoff notices to more than two dozen employees.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the notices went out employees who belong to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees union and 16 members of the Teamsters union. The notices went to members of the unions that decided against taking furlough days. The employees who belong to the electricians' union avoided layoffs by accepting the city's furlough plan. City Manager Patrick Urich says the layoffs will be in effect until the snow season begins.

Urich says layoffs are part of an effort to address the expected $1.5 million budget deficit.