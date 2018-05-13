https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Lead-Boston-Marathon-bombing-prosecutor-joins-12910815.php
Lead Boston Marathon bombing prosecutor joins private firm
Updated 12:31 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — A former top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts who led the case against the Boston Marathon bomber has gone into private practice.
William Weinreb, a 20-year-veteran of the U.S. attorney's office in Boston, has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as a partner.
Weinreb was named acting U.S. attorney when Carmen Ortiz stepped down from the post shortly before Republican President Donald Trump took office. He served in the role until now-U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling was sworn in December.
Weinreb was the lead prosecutor in the case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was sentenced to death for the deadly Boston Marathon bombings.
