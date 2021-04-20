Leaders hail verdict in Floyd death, say much work remains The Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 7:53 p.m.
The nation watched as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin went on trial for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee, and news of his conviction on charges of murder and manslaughter rippled across the globe.
Many hailed the outcome as a step toward accountability, while cautioning much work remains as America reexamines racism and policing.
Written By
The Associated Press