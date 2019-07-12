Leaders to look at higher pay for Kansas Legislature's staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of both parties in the Kansas Legislature agree that they need to develop a plan for raising the pay of their full-time employees and part-time staff.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Legislature's seven-member Coordinating Council of its top leaders plans to examine pay issues. The leaders are concerned that lawmakers are having trouble retaining staff and attracting temporary workers during their annual sessions.

A three-member council subcommittee is expected to issue a report by October on the competitiveness of salaries for the Legislature's staff.

Senate President and Wichita Republican Susan Wagle said she believes the Legislature has a problem keeping employees.

Senate Minority Leader and Topeka Democrat Anthony Hensley said compensation for legislative interns ought to be part of the study.

