Leak contained from natural gas main in western Michigan

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a leak from a broken high-pressure natural gas main in western Michigan has been contained.

Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell says in a statement that emergency responders cleared the scene after it was contained Friday morning.

The gas main was struck Wednesday afternoon during a construction project in the village of Spring Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported, but crews monitored natural gas levels in the area.

Officials had earlier said the main was expected to be repaired by Thursday afternoon.