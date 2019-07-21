Leaping shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it "gave us a pretty good scare."

His son, Jack, who can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water's surface shouts "I almost don't have arms!"

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy as well as Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based the Columbia Sportfishing vessel, confirmed it was a great white.

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.