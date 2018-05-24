Leave the car behind: Fairfield residents want to be able to take golf carts to the beach





























































































Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close Image 1 of 24 Some Representative Town Meeting members are asking the Police Commission to allow golf carts to be used in beach neighborhoods. Fairfield,CT. 5/23/18 Some Representative Town Meeting members are asking the Police Commission to allow golf carts to be used in beach neighborhoods. Fairfield,CT. 5/23/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 24 A gold cart in New Fairfield, Conn.

A gold cart in New Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Tyler Sizemore Image 3 of 24 As summer winds down and the start of the school year approaches, crowds gather at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday, August 24, 2017. As summer winds down and the start of the school year approaches, crowds gather at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday, August 24, 2017. Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 24 Photographer Stephen Wilkes, of Westport, takes photographs from a temporary platform built on Jennings Beach Aug. 11. Wilkes, known for his Day to Night series of landscapes and cityscapes taken around the world, spent over 24-hours taking photographs of the beach. less Photographer Stephen Wilkes, of Westport, takes photographs from a temporary platform built on Jennings Beach Aug. 11. Wilkes, known for his Day to Night series of landscapes and cityscapes taken around the ... more Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 24 The view looking down Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. where photographer Stephen Wilkes, of Westport, was shooting photographs Friday to create one of his Day to Night landscpaes. The view looking down Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. where photographer Stephen Wilkes, of Westport, was shooting photographs Friday to create one of his Day to Night landscpaes. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 7 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 8 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 9 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 10 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 11 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 12 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 13 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 14 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 15 of 24 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 16 of 24 From left; Friends Beverly Silvestro, Sue Montgomery, and Barbara Lucia, all of Fairfield, enjoy a relaxing conversation at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. The women said they visit the beach every day during the warm summer months. less From left; Friends Beverly Silvestro, Sue Montgomery, and Barbara Lucia, all of Fairfield, enjoy a relaxing conversation at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. The women said they ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 17 of 24 The Pennino family of Fairfield came early to stake out a good spot at the Fairfield fireworks celebration at Penfield Beach, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. The Pennino family of Fairfield came early to stake out a good spot at the Fairfield fireworks celebration at Penfield Beach, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 18 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 19 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 20 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 21 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 22 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 23 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Image 24 of 24 Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? less Teams and individuals competed for prizes at the Fairfield Police Athletic League's annual sandcastle competition held Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Were you SEEN? Teams and ... more Photo: J.C. Martin, J.C. Martin Leave the car behind: Fairfield residents want to be able to take golf carts to the beach 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Golf carts aren’t just for the golf course, or retirement communities anymore. In 2009, state legislation was enacted that allows towns to set the rules for golf carts on municipal roadways.

The carts can only be used on roads where the speed limit is 25 mph or less, and two Representative Town Meeting members have started an online petition supporting golf carts in the Fairfield Beach Road area.

Other shore towns, like Old Saybrook and East Lyme, allow golf carts in designated neighborhoods. Use of the carts is restricted by state law to people over 18, who must have a driver’s license.

In their petition posted on change.org, Farnen and McDermott say the use of golf carts will cut down on vehicular traffic to the beaches, ease parking issues, and build a sense of community. Only electric carts would be allowed, and there would be registration requirements. The carts would be allowed from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and could only be operated by those who are over 18 and have a driver’s license. Hours would also be restricted.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 257 people had signed the petition.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau said with the beach area as one of the fastest growing, with people living in close proximity, it’s always good to look at creative ways to address issues.

“I am not clear on what problems we currently have that the golf carts would resolve,” Tetreau said. “Certainly riding in golf carts on golf courses and in private communities is enjoyable.” He said it’s something the Police Commission will have to carefully review.

Now Playing:

The state legislation gives the authority to allow golf carts, and draft the regulations, to a municipality’s traffic authority. In Fairfield’s case, that is the Police Commission, which just last year considered and rejected golf cart use in town.

According to Tetreau, he’s heard from several residents concerned about public safety when golf carts are added to cars, bikes and pedestrians already on the roads, and the added burden on limited parking spaces.

“I am sure the Police Commission will evaluate all these issues and get input from our police chief before implementing something this impactful,” Tetreau said.

In the petition posted by Farnen at https://bit.ly/2IZ42al says golf carts would have a calming effect and slow traffic speed “which poses danger to our children who often play in the street due to having small yards.”

Farnen also writes that golf carts provide easier access to “many of town beaches and marina,” and allow residents who live more than two or three blocks from the beach a way to transport umbrellas, chairs and coolers. Although it says it would reduce parking issues, the proposed ordinance states” golf carts may only be parked in the same manner and at the same places designated for parking of motor vehicles.”

Lt. Robert Kalamaras, spokesman for the Police Department, said the chief and deputy chief met recently with Farnen and several other RTM members about the proposal, and what the regulations would be if the Police Commission were to approve the idea.

“We have to consider all of the people in the town of Fairfield, not just those who have the opportunity to live at the beach when adopting an ordinance of this type,” Kalamaras said. He said towns that do allow golf carts limit the use to certain areas of the town.

“A golf cart reinforces that we are a beach community, and suggests that we are caring residents who can be patient and mindful of traffic safety,” according to College Place resident Ilse Martin, who has lived at the beach since 1985.

Neither the petition nor the proposed ordinance delineates the areas where golf carts would be allowed, and whether it would include all beach neighborhoods, such as South Pine Creek or Sasco Hill.

The minimum state requirements for golf cart operation include a valid operator’s license, limit operation to daylight hours only, and require that carts have an operable horn, and be equipped with a flag. Farnen’s proposal further requires a three-year permit, inspection, and a sticker from Parks & Recreation, and fees paid to the town.