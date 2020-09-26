https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Lebanese-prime-minister-designate-resigns-amid-15599043.php
Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns amid impasse
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.
The announced by Moustapha Adib Saturday deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.
The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.
