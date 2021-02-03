Legal fight opens over laws to limit governor's COVID powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new Kentucky law limiting the governor's power to combat COVID-19 threatens to immediately undo many of his orders to slow the spread of the virus, his attorney told a judge Wednesday.
The status of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-related orders became the focus of a court hearing coming one day after the Republican-led legislature reined in his emergency powers. Beshear promptly filed a lawsuit claiming the measures violate separation-of-powers provisions in the constitution. He's seeking a court order to immediately block the measures.