Legal stalemate clouds fate of New Mexico racino license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico horse racing regulators have reluctantly decided for a third time to put off a vote on issuing the state's sixth and final license for a new racetrack and casino operation.

Racing Commission Chairman Ray Willis said the state attorney general's office warned that if the commission moved ahead with issuing the license, the office would not be obligated to defend the commissioners if a legal fight ensued.

At issue is a petition filed in district court by one of the companies vying for the license. The company is seeking a temporary injunction, saying the commission hasn't done enough to study the issue.

There had been some pressure to make a decision before the end of the year as the makeup of the commission could change in 2019 with a new governor in place.