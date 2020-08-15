Legislature, Whitmer reach deal on return-to-school bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation that would also largely base districts’ state funding on last year's pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty in coming weeks.

The bills, which will be approved by the Senate in a rare Saturday session, reflect a deal announced late Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The House will vote Monday.

The agreement would waive a requirement that schools have 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction in the academic year, though they must still provide the educational or course content that would have been delivered in a typical school year.

Republicans agreed to remove a previous House-proposed requirement that schools offer in-person learning to K-5 students. Many districts are starting the year with remote-only instruction due to COVID-19.

Districts and charter schools would have to outline an "extended continuity of learning” plan for approval by the local intermediate school district or charter authorizer, including the method of instruction — in person, online or other remote means and whether it is real-time or not. School boards would have to reauthorize their plan once a month and take public comment.