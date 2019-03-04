Legislature wants to double fines for running stop signs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has voted to double fines for running stop and yield signs to $40.

The Senate passed the House bill 39-6 on Monday. It now heads to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Rep. Gary Paur was the primary sponsor of the measure. His original bill proposed a fine of $100 to act as more of a deterrent.