Less benzene in air after shutdown of Tonawanda Coke

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — State environmental officials say air sampling shows there's been a drop in the chemical benzene since the closure of the Tonawanda Coke plant in western New York.

A Department of Environmental Conservation analysis of the air quality around the site shows an immediate drop in cancer-causing benzene following the shutdown of the 100-year-old plant in October. The DEC said earlier this week while releasing the results that it found no concerning chemical concentrations.

The DEC and federal Environmental Protection Agency have been working on a cleanup plan at the since the shutdown.

Tonawanda Coke ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy after it was found to have violated its probation following a 2013 pollution conviction.