Lopez cares deeply for Fairfield

I am writing this letter in support of Erin Lopez’s candidacy as a member of the Fairfield RTM, District 2, where I live. Erin and I have known each other for over seven years since our children attended North Stratfield School together. During our time there, Erin did a phenomenal job as the PTA president.

As a member of the RTM, I know she will be a representative that will get things done for the town of Fairfield. She has shown this recently, as she worked diligently on the Stratfield Village project to beautify the area which culminated in the exciting Lincoln Parkapalooza.

Having known Erin for so long, I know that she cares deeply for Fairfield and is concerned about keeping our public schools funded. She will work to support our education budget which serves our students, maintains property values and helps to recruit the very best educators.

For me and my family, there would be no better candidate to represent us in District 2. I hope that everyone living in our district will join me in voting for Erin Lopez.

Diana Palmentiero, Fairfield