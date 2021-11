Use Penfield Pavilion while you can

My husband and I recently hosted an event at Penfield Pavilion. In preparation for the event, Gaylen Brown of Fairfield Parks and Recreation provided me with everything I needed to help the event go smoothly.

Because of a mistake I made there was some initial confusion. The staff and Gaylen responded immediately to rectify the situation.

I very much appreciate the help provided by all; it enable our event to go off effortlessly and on-time.

With the understanding that reservations will be limited in the latter part of 2022, I would encourage anyone hosting an event to consider using this beautiful venue and the helpful staff at Parks and Recreation.

Meg Murray, Fairfield