Letter to the Editor: A difference between a company and its owner

A difference between a company and its owner

I am writing in response to a letter to the editor published on June 23 (”How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A?”). For the record, I have no skin in this game. I am not a big fan of the food, nor do I support the anti-gay views of the family that owns the company. However, this letter grossly misrepresents the issues here. I am not aware of any laws this company or its franchise owners have broken with respect to employee or customer discrimination. The company is NOT campaigning against marriage equality nor is it pushing anti-trans laws as the writer alleges. And to call the company “one of the most anti-human rights companies in the country” is baseless and silly.