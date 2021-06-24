Skip to main content
News

Letter to the Editor: A difference between a company and its owner

I am writing in response to a letter to the editor published on June 23 (”How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A?”). For the record, I have no skin in this game. I am not a big fan of the food, nor do I support the anti-gay views of the family that owns the company. However, this letter grossly misrepresents the issues here. I am not aware of any laws this company or its franchise owners have broken with respect to employee or customer discrimination. The company is NOT campaigning against marriage equality nor is it pushing anti-trans laws as the writer alleges. And to call the company “one of the most anti-human rights companies in the country” is baseless and silly.

It is important for everyone to understand the distinction between a business owner’s religious or political views and activities, and what the company does. To prevent the opening of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant simply because one does not like the religious or political views of the company owner sets a dangerous precedent. What is next? Denying a right to operate a business simply because the owner might be Muslim or Jewish? Not only is that un-American, it is illegal. Obeying the law; being a good neighbor and a good employer; and offering a product or service that people want. Those are the criteria this town should consider.

Chris Gidez, Fairfield