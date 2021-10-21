Letter to the Editor: Brown is working hard for Fairfield

Brown is working hard for Fairfield
I’m writing to urge my neighbors to vote for Christine Brown for RTM in District 9. Here’s why: I got to know Christine serving as co-leaders for the past four years in Fairfield’s Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. If you don’t know this group, we’re working for common sense gun legislation at the local, state and federal levels. We also educate about safe storage of firearms in the home, preventing suicide and domestic violence. Through Christine’s work with our data tools we were able to grow our Fairfield group from a startup to thousands of supporters.