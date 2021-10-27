Letter to the Editor: Can Fairfield's conservation department carry out its vital function?

Can Fairfield’s conservation department carry out its vital function?
I live in Fairfield’s flood zone. My biggest ally against high rain events such as Tropical Storm Ida is the town Conservation Department. Wetlands are natural flood absorbers and their preservation is conservation’s responsibility. Recently, our first selectwoman convinced town government to cut the department’s staffing budget by 18 percent. She assures us her restructuring efforts allow the department to perform at the same professional level. Please consider that claim through the example of a 2019 wetlands issue.