Letter to the Editor: Chick-fil-A will fill empty site

Chick-fil-A will fill empty site

I am writing in support of the Chick-fil-A proposed for the old Joe’s American site. This site has been vacant for far too long, and I am surprised that anyone would be opposed to another restaurant coming to this site (unless of course you own another restaurant). There are plenty of vacant commercial buildings in Fairfield and Westport - we should be encouraging new tenants to come to our town, not making it more difficult. I choose to believe Chick-fil-A will do good things for the charities in town and for this area of Fairfield.