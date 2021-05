Condemn racism while repairing young lives

My heart goes out to the family that endured not one but two racist social media slurs. As neighbors, we must gather around them to share their outrage and see to it that our town officials take steps to prevent appalling episodes such as these.

But let’s remember that the alleged perpetrators are teenagers, not fully formed adults. At this point we know next to nothing about them or their families, but we do know that teenagers can do impulsive, stupid, and hurtful things — especially when social media makes stupidity and hurtfulness so easy to carry out.

Our collective fury requires a full investigation. But depending on what the investigation reveals, might there be other ways besides expulsion and lawsuits to hold these kids strictly accountable, yet give them a chance at redemption? Can a 16 year old not have sincere regrets, make amends, and accept meaningful consequences? I would like to think that we can show no tolerance for racism while we do what we can to repair young lives.

Ron Blumenfeld, Fairfield