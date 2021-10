Cuozzo most qualified for Board of Assessment Appeals

I am pleased to support Paulette Cuozzo to serve on the Board of Assessment Appeals. I am a current member of this critical board, which is an independent agency, separate from the Assessor’s Office, established to decide disputes between the Assessor’s Office and property owners.

Having served with Paulette, I can attest to her tremendous knowledge of our community, real estate and land issues and her commitment to keeping BAA an independent body that works for the taxpayers. I have witnessed her serving our fellow Fairfield residents, providing a wealth of knowledge on our deliberations, and keeping the process as transparent as possible. Last year with the state-mandated revaluation, the BAA heard and deliberated on over 600 appeals, and Paulette worked hard to make sure the process was an open and fair process to everyone who came before us. Residents need to know decisions on their appeals are based on facts and proper information.

A real estate professional and a Fairfield native, there is no one better or more qualified to serve on BAA right now than Paulette Cuozzo. Please vote for Paulette on Nov. 2.

Alexis Harrison, Fairfield