Letter to the Editor: Don't judge a book by its cover

Don’t judge a book by its cover
Life throws a lot of obstacles in your way. Amid the pandemic, I was unaware that I was actually very sick and not with COVID. After months of having trouble eating and losing weight, I was diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer — a diagnosis I never heard of before and one that took four doctors to uncover, no doubt allowing cancer to aggressively progress. I felt something was wrong, yet every doctor I asked to examine what was a small growth on my tongue, all said it was nothing.