Letter to the Editor: Don't let Chick-fil-A come to Fairfield

Don’t let Chick-fil-A come to Fairfield

I am writing to express opposition to the application/ proposal of Chick-fil-A coming to Fairfield. My husband and I moved to Fairfield in June 2021 after living in Redding for 23 years. We chose Fairfield because it is the best of both worlds — it is beautiful with a small town feel but it also has a thriving downtown, a vibrant beach community, proximity to public transit and two universities. We have had to adjust to much more traffic than we imagined, especially at the Post Road and South/North Benson Road intersection and surrounding area. We love Fairfield, but I cannot fathom adding more car traffic to this area. There are already times of the day that one needs to avoid this clogged up intersection at all costs and find alternate routes. Adding a fast food restaurant to this area would be a blight. In addition to detracting from the small town feel of Fairfield and increasing traffic flow and resident frustration, existing mom and pop shops will likely be threatened by the competition. Let’s preserve independently owned shops and restaurants. I’ve spoken to friends who live in Norwalk who confirm that the addition of Chick-fil-A to Norwalk has greatly impacted their quality of life due to increase in traffic congestion, which has been well documented. We did not move to Fairfield to gain access to chain restaurants or to be dealing with high traffic volume and congestion. We need to unite in opposition to the proposal to allow Chick-fil-A to set up shop here. To many of us, they are not welcome. For those looking for ways to voice their concern, please email your concerns to the Town Planning and Zoning Commission at tpzcommission@fairfieldct.org, contact your local RTM (Representative Town Committee) Reps at rtm@fairfieldct.org, and attend future public hearings and speak out during public comment. You can find Town Planning and Zoning Commission meeting information at www.fairfieldct.org/tpz.