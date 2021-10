Fairfield needs Curley on the Board of Finance

I was raised in Fairfield, we have lived here for 30 years, and we’ve known Craig Curley for the last ten years. We know Craig to be a man of character and integrity and not afraid to roll up his sleeves. Craig is running to serve on the Board of Finance and our town would be lucky to have him.

We’ve seen Craig's work in leading at least two multi-million investment projects that have greatly added to the value of our town. First, Craig took the lead in writing the ten-year master improvement plan for the Fairfield golf course complexes. Craig understood that the golf courses are more than an amenity for golfers, they are an earning asset for the town and generate a profit every year which has kept our property taxes down. By making the improvements he proposed and investing in an earning asset, this year Fairfield's golf operations created a $550,000 surplus available for the benefit of the town — according to the Board of Finance’s Oct. 21 agenda,.

More recently, Craig led the renovation and investment for the clubhouse and restaurant at H. Smith Richardson Golf Club. He helped manage the financial end of the construction project through a year of COVID in 2020, and completed that project $150,000 under budget, which is very rare for municipal projects.

Craig is the right choice for the BOF. Please vote for Craig Curley on Nov. 2.

Terrence and Carol Clancy, Fairfield