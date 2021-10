Good News: Alexis Harrison is running for TPZ

It took four intense years in the RTM (Fairfield’s legislature) for me to realize the importance of the drably-named Town Plan and Zoning Board (TPZ).

The TPZ are the men and women behind the curtain, shaping nearly every aspect of town life: traffic, parking and safety; taxes, home values, business development and housing choice. They are the keepers of Fairfield’s small-town historic character, natural surrounds, and its richly varied neighborhoods.

TPZ members serve on the front line of Home Rule, the right of Connecticut towns to govern themselves in the face of state mandates such as 8-30g, which enables predatory developers to override local zoning laws and overwhelm neighborhoods, schools, traffic control and public services with densely populated apartment projects.

The good news is Alexis Harrison is running for TPZ. For decades she has proven her ability to clarify issues and make Fairfield’s voices heard. She is co-president of the nonpartisan Fairfielders Protecting Land & Neighborhoods, which advocates for the preservation of neighborhoods and natural environments. She was a four-term member of the RTM and former chairwoman of the FairTV Commission, providing public internet access to town board meetings.

In 2020 Harrison helped neighbors defeat an 8-30g development on Beacon View Drive: It was subsequently denied by the TPZ and upheld in court. Alexis’s opponent this year is the architect of that rejected project, Marc Andre. If we want to preserve the town we love, we need strong leadership on the TPZ. We don’t need potential conflicts of interest.

Ellen Jacob, Fairfield