Harrison is the right choice for TPZ

I am pleased to endorse Alexis Harrison for a position on the Town Plan & Zoning Commission. A life-long Fairfield resident who is invested in our town, Alexis is the right choice to serve our community.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Alexis for over a year, first meeting her in her capacity as co-president of Fairfielders Protecting Land & Neighborhoods. As a homeowner on Beaconview Drive, my neighbors and I were facing a David vs. Goliath situation when a developer proposed to build the so-called ‘Beaconview Monstrosity’ that would have had serious implications on our neighborhood — from public safety to serious flooding. Alexis advocated for our neighborhood and spoke at the Town Plan & Zoning public hearing against the out-of-scale development.

I believe Alexis will be a strong voice for all of Fairfield’s citizens and neighborhoods, and I believe she has earned our trust and vote.

Please support Alexis Harrison on Nov. 2.

Paula Gallo, Fairfield