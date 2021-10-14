Letter to the Editor: Harrison would be an asset

Harrison would be an asset

I am writing in support of Alexis Harrison’s candidacy for a seat on the Town Plan and Zoning Commission.

I believe Alexis would be an asset to the TPZ, and therefore an asset to the town of Fairfield, because she is a longtime resident who understands the importance of land use in maintaining the town’s character and natural beauty.

Also, as a former journalist in Fairfield, she understands town government and knows the right questions to ask of applicants who appear before the TPZ.

Most importantly, Alexis loves the town of Fairfield, and I believe her interest in serving on the TPZ is based upon that love and nothing else. I believe she can be counted on to always do the right thing and to vote her conscience, regardless of whether other commissioners agree with her.

Because zoning regulations have, in some instances, terms that are open to interpretation (such as harmony and conformance to a neighborhood’s character,) I think it’s important that TPZ commissioners have uppermost in their minds the character of the town and the residents whom they serve. I believe Alexis would.

I’m a former longtime resident of Fairfield and I know Fairfield is blessed to have many residents who are interested in serving as volunteers on the town’s various boards and commissions. I believe Alexis would be a great member of the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, and I hope residents vote for her.

Andrew Brophy, Wilton