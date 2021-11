Keep the DPW engineering requirement

During the Charter Revision Commission 10/28 meeting, a participant suggested removing the engineering license requirement for the post of DPW head. I disagree for the following reasons.

1) The argument wasn’t that the position no longer requires engineering knowledge but that the knowledge can be provided by the town’s engineering department. However, for the DPW head to access this, he/she will need some background to know what to ask and when, so why not leave the requirement as is and demand the more fully qualified candidate.

2) Though the laws governing engineering are the same for both departments, the needs and aims are not. Given the importance of the DPW head, i.e. oversight of much of the daily functions of Fairfield, a fully informed advocate for the operations under his/her supervision would better serve our town.

3) An unforeseen consequence of this change could be that a lesser qualified but more politically connected candidate fills this critical post. Please know that I am not ascribing this motive to any CRC members. However, the existing requirement helps safeguard against such a possibility. To my mind this consideration alone outweighs any “efficiency” benefits the change might deliver.

4) Given the increasing frequency of damaging storms, Fairfield, like all coastal communities, must prepare itself for the projects that “resiliency planning” will demand. Complicated infrastructure updates will be among them. Our town should not weaken the qualifications of the person who oversees this critical work.

Regarding this subject, I am disturbed that town government has left this essential position unfilled since 2019. As I understand from RTM members, the interim head is ineligible to hold the post permanently because of the engineering requirement. The charter as it stands dictates how this vacancy must be filled. I would like to know what efforts the current administration is taking to find the appropriate candidates: what headhunting agency has it engaged, what online service(s) has it posted the position to; and I hope its plan is not to wait until after a referendum vote to take action.

Patrick C. Burhenne, Fairfield