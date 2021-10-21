Letter to the Editor: Lambert takes his responsibilities seriously

Lambert takes his responsibilities seriously

I am writing this letter in support of the candidacy of Thomas Lambert for RTM District 3. I have known Tom professionally, as we are both litigation attorneys and have worked together on many cases over the years, although for different law firms. I have observed the way that Tom interacts with his clients, with opposing attorneys and with court personnel. He is always extremely prepared and treats everyone with the utmost courtesy and respect. I know that he would be equally prepared when serving as a member of the RTM, and would take his responsibilities seriously for the benefit of his constituents. I strongly support Tom for this position and hope that you will support him as well.