Ms. Kupchick’s disheartening plan

Fairfield’s strategic plan is neither strategic nor much of a plan. Certainly if presented as a strategic plan in any classroom course assignment it would get a failing grade.

Sadly, it would take more ink space to detail what’s disagreeable, vague and bizarre than the plan is long.

What’s absolutely needed: 1. Creating a unified code between the town charter and existing codes; 2. Please bring the town into 21st century with enhanced user friendly online services for town business (with security enhancements)

There’s no rationale for changing the structure of Fairfield’s RTM and town government. The strategic plan clumsily proposes a change for our town government system that is not broken. The changes proposed don’t save time or money, do not improve or enhance or boost citizen participation. Frankly, given the source — the strategic plan authors — the motive and final product seem suspect and more likely to disenfranchise those who would like Fairfield to limit its growth and strengthen its commitment to environmental conservation and maintain the core of its remarkable history.

Ms. Kupchick, with like-minded politicians and supporters, opened a political quagmire with this strategic plan and obvious push toward a more centralized and real estate development friendly town. Embarrassingly odd she might publicly state it is not political.

For those Fairfielders whose lives and history reach back a few generations, or if only just one generation, Fairfield was a town that embraced a “hometown feel” limiting development in and near environmentally sensitive areas, a town intent to preserving its part in our revolutionary past and, if anything, needed to strive to restore the once thriving and vigorous American native presence in and around southern Connecticut in addition to always limiting the constant demand for growth.

For those who were allowed to build on the beach this past decade: there’s a memo floating on the water warning of rising tides, ocean encroachment and severe storms converting existing homes to wreckage or sinking houseboats.

It would appear that the best course for Fairfield is to vote out the existing administration and selecting those who have a better concept of democracy, public safety, history and land stewardship.

Sam Darcy, former Fairfield resident, current Florida resident