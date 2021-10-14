Letter to the Editor: Pistilli is who we need representing Fairfield

Pistilli is who we need representing Fairfield
Fairfield deserves a representative that is willing to dig deep and ask hard questions as they relate to the future of our town. Sharon Pistilli brought her professional background as a compensation analyst to bear on a very important issue: the FSW’s VERIP plan to encourage early retirement of town employees. Sharon, along with others, insisted on a revision of the first draft that ultimately resulted in a proposal that saved the town millions of dollars. This is the type of individual we need representing our town.