Letter to the Editor: RTM member's Nazi-related memes are inappropriate and insensitive

RTM member’s Nazi-related memes are inappropriate and insensitive

I am a Fairfield resident and am shocked by the Nazi related memes that Hannah Gale, who is on the RTM, has posted on social media. I strongly object to her inappropriate and insensitive use of swastikas and other symbols from Nazi Germany to promote her anti-vaccine mandate agenda. Her political party is not the issue. Her imagery is dangerous and displays a lack of good judgment. I have sent emails along with many residents to the First Selectwoman and the RTM voicing concern and asking for her resignation.