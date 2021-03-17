Letter to the Editor: Restore the money to the conservation department

Restore the money to the conservation department

Open letter to the members of the Fairfield Board of Finance:

I’m writing and asking you to restore the funding and staffing to the Fairfield Conservation Department that was recently cut.

When I first moved to town in 1996, like many parents, I volunteered for the Mill River Program (MRWC). I attended the night classes to learn the curriculum and how to teach the children. That experience was my first foray into volunteering and sparked my desire to attend graduate school to teach.

I remember sharing what I was learning with my mother-in-law, Dottie Dean, then a retired teacher and known to our family as “Mother Nature.” She sat and listened quietly and then filled in the missing details of my story.

Dottie Dean had worked alongside Joy Shaw in the 1960s. She was part of the team that helped develop the program that the children in Fairfield Public School’s continue to participate in today.

It’s easy to see why the program still exists with so many people working together to preserve the natural resources and beauty of this town. I’ve corresponded with Joy Shaw about this decision to cut. She’s just as shocked and disappointed as I am, as many of us are.

Let’s not go back in time.

The Marsh Fires are a cautionary tale, don’t let the Conservation Department staff reduction be the start of a new one.

Please restore the monies and staffing to the Conservation Department.

Heather Dean, Fairfield